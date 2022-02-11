The Battery Organizer helps you see exactly how many AA’s and more are left for $14 (New low)

Amazon is offering The Battery Organizer with Tester and Cover for $13.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $17 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. We all have a battery drawer that has had things rolling around in it for years. Well, with spring around the corner, it’s time to get things organized. This battery organizer has room for 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9V, eight C, six D, and five flat batteries. Plus, it can be wall-mounted with the clear cover or stowed in a drawer. There’s even a removable battery tester that you can use to check whether it’s time to throw one away or not. Head below for more.

If you already have a battery storage solution figured out, then be sure to have a spare battery tester lying around. This one is just $6 on Amazon and doesn’t require a battery itself in order to function. Just stick it on whatever you want to test and it’ll let you know whether the battery is good, on the way out, or ready to be thrown in the trash. This can help avoid keeping batteries around that really aren’t any good and can also assist in cutting clutter from your space.

Your battery organizer will come in handy when you have a wireless controller that dies and it’s time to change them out. Speaking of wireless controllers, did you see the PowerA sale that we found earlier today? Several Switch controllers are discounted, with some being wired (and not requiring batteries) and others being cord-free, which would benefit from the battery organizer above.

More on The Battery Organizer:

This versatile, portable batteries organizer holds 93 total batteries, including 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat!

The smart designed with hinged clear cover can be stored in a kitchen drawer or closet or mounted on a wall in a garage or mud room.

A transparent lid design makes it easier to identify which batteries you have in stock, which you need to replenish, and what’s available.

