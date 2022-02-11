Might as well grab PowerA’s Hylian Shield Switch Controller at just $10.50 (New all-time low)

If you’re looking for an affordable extra controller for a Nintendo Switch setup, one of the best deals ever just hit on the popular PowerA gamepads. Amazon is now offering the Hylian Shield PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for just $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this model has more recently been siting in the $20 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It is also one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on any popular third-party Switch controller and PowerA makes some of the best. Alongside the grey, gold, and silver Zelda design, this one provides two mappable advance gaming buttons as well as anti-friction thumbsticks in an officially licensed package. It also ships with an extended 2-year warranty, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a 10-foot USB cable making for a great couch co-op solution. More deals and details below.
It really doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s lead deal for licensed Switch gamepad from a trustworthy brand. If you’re looking for a quick and easy extra controller for your setup, be it for couch co-op or a much more affordable Nintendo Pro Controller form-factor, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.
More PowerA deals:
- PowerA Wired Pikachu Arcade Controller $21 (Reg. $28)
- PowerA Apex Legends Wireless Controller $29.50 (Reg. $55)
- PowerA Zelda Midnight Protection Case $14 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Crash Protection Case $12 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller $66 (Reg. $100)
- PDP Mario Switch Commuter Case $24.50 (Reg. $30)
- PDP Zelda Switch Slim Deluxe Travel Case $15 (Reg. $20)
- PowerA Travel Pro Case $21.50 (Reg. $30)
Just be sure to scope out this rare Prime member deal on Nintendo Switch consoles at $280 shipped as well.
More on the Hylian Shield PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:
- Wired controller with intuitive button layout plus Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
- Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control plus Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming
- 3.5mm stereo audio jack plus Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable
- Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite plus two-year limited warranty
