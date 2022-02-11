Might as well grab PowerA’s Hylian Shield Switch Controller at just $10.50 (New all-time low)

If you’re looking for an affordable extra controller for a Nintendo Switch setup, one of the best deals ever just hit on the popular PowerA gamepads. Amazon is now offering the Hylian Shield PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for just $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this model has more recently been siting in the $20 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It is also one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on any popular third-party Switch controller and PowerA makes some of the best. Alongside the grey, gold, and silver Zelda design, this one provides two mappable advance gaming buttons as well as anti-friction thumbsticks in an officially licensed package. It also ships with an extended 2-year warranty, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a 10-foot USB cable making for a great couch co-op solution. More deals and details below.

It really doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s lead deal for licensed Switch gamepad from a trustworthy brand. If you’re looking for a quick and easy extra controller for your setup, be it for couch co-op or a much more affordable Nintendo Pro Controller form-factor, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

More PowerA deals:

Just be sure to scope out this rare Prime member deal on Nintendo Switch consoles at $280 shipped as well.

More on the Hylian Shield PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

Wired controller with intuitive button layout plus Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control plus Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming

3.5mm stereo audio jack plus Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite plus two-year limited warranty

