Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo Show 10 delivers a screen-based Alexa experience at $130

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Amazon Echo Show 10-inch Alexa Smart Display for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Originally selling for $230, you’ll pay $200 for a refurbished offering direct from Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous mention from last summer by $20 in order to mark a new low. While not the all-new model with rotating screen, this is Amazon’s previous-generation 10-inch smart display with all of the same built-in Alexa-driven features. There’s still all of the hands-free voice control features you’d expect, as well as plenty of screen real estate for having Alexa pull up videos, recipes, smart home controls, and more. Not to mention a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart light bulbs and other devices directly to the Echo Show.

Those looking to bring home the Alexa smart display feature set at a more affordable price tag will want to keep the Echo Show 8 in mind instead. This alternative delivers just about all of the functionality noted above, just with an 8-inch display and a lower $90 price tag. One notable downside is you will ditch the Zigbee hub features, which may very well be worth the extra $40 in savings. Or just go with the Echo Show 5 at $60 and call it a day for an even more compact Alexa experience.

As far as other discounts go, we’re still tracking price cuts across nearly the entire Amazon Echo lineup. Including both of the newer displays noted above as well as a whole host of other speakers, you’ll be able to score the best prices since the holidays starting at $20.

Echo Show 10 features:

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows—in a new fabric design. Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. See weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and your favorite playlists. Watch award-winning movies and shows from Prime Video, music videos from Vevo, or live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription.

