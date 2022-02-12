Today only, pick up a spare heating pad from Pure Enrichment with deals from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of Pure Enrichment heating pads and blankets priced from $28 shipped. Our favorite is the PureRelief XL 12×24 Heating Pad for $27.99. For comparison, this 30% discount drops the heating pad from its normal $40 going rate and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since mid-2020. The large 12 by 24 inch heating pad is great for helping to reduce muscle fatigue, soreness, tension, and more. There are six heat settings and both a stay-on and 2-hour timer setting. You’ll also find an extra-long 9-foot cord that should easily reach an outlet no matter where you are. Check out the rest of the sale right here then head below for more.
Take a step down in size when opting for this lower-cost Sunbeam heating pad that’s available on Amazon for just $15. It measures 12 by 15 inches, which is quite a bit smaller than today’s lead deal. There are also only three heat settings to choose from with no built-in timer.
If you’re picking up a heating pad due to chronic muscle fatigue and find yourself sitting on the couch or in bed for a few hours at a time to relieve aches and pains, then be sure to have some entertainment ready. Right now new customers can score 3-months of Audible Premium Plus for FREE, which is up to $45 in savings. Sound intriguing? Check out our previous coverage for a more in-depth look at the service.
More on the PureRelief XL Heating Pad:
- Therapeutic 12” x 24” heating pad provides targeted heat therapy to help bring temporary relief to sore muscles and help ease muscle tension for the back, shoulders, abdomen, legs, and other large muscle groups
- Enjoy a rapidly heating pad with an ergonomic LCD controller featuring 6 heat settings from warm to high based on your needs
- Gentle, machine-washable fabric feels soft and comforting on bare skin and offers maximum comfort for daily use
