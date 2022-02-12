Today only, pick up a spare heating pad from Pure Enrichment with deals from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of Pure Enrichment heating pads and blankets priced from $28 shipped. Our favorite is the PureRelief XL 12×24 Heating Pad for $27.99. For comparison, this 30% discount drops the heating pad from its normal $40 going rate and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since mid-2020. The large 12 by 24 inch heating pad is great for helping to reduce muscle fatigue, soreness, tension, and more. There are six heat settings and both a stay-on and 2-hour timer setting. You’ll also find an extra-long 9-foot cord that should easily reach an outlet no matter where you are. Check out the rest of the sale right here then head below for more.

Take a step down in size when opting for this lower-cost Sunbeam heating pad that’s available on Amazon for just $15. It measures 12 by 15 inches, which is quite a bit smaller than today’s lead deal. There are also only three heat settings to choose from with no built-in timer.

If you’re picking up a heating pad due to chronic muscle fatigue and find yourself sitting on the couch or in bed for a few hours at a time to relieve aches and pains, then be sure to have some entertainment ready. Right now new customers can score 3-months of Audible Premium Plus for FREE, which is up to $45 in savings. Sound intriguing? Check out our previous coverage for a more in-depth look at the service.

More on the PureRelief XL Heating Pad:

Therapeutic 12” x 24” heating pad provides targeted heat therapy to help bring temporary relief to sore muscles and help ease muscle tension for the back, shoulders, abdomen, legs, and other large muscle groups

Enjoy a rapidly heating pad with an ergonomic LCD controller featuring 6 heat settings from warm to high based on your needs

Gentle, machine-washable fabric feels soft and comforting on bare skin and offers maximum comfort for daily use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!