Haven’t tried Audible Premium Plus? Now’s the time with 3 months FREE (New customers only)

Amazon is offering new customers 3-months of Audible Premium Plus for FREE. Normally $15 per month, we generally only see this service discounted to around $6 per month with today’s deal marking the best sale that we’ve tracked. Audible Premium Plus is the audiobook streaming service’s highest-end subscription level, offering a free audiobook every month along with access to the Audible Plus catalog. Being a subscriber also gives you up to 30% off additional audiobooks after you pick up the free one every month. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving $45 with today’s deal, it’s worth it to invest just some of that spare cash toward Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot 3rd Generation. Available on Amazon for $35 right now, this smart speaker can read your audiobooks aloud with simple voice commands, but also controls your smart home just the same.

Want a smart speaker with an attached display? Well, right now, Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo Show 10 delivers offers just that at $130. While you originally would have spent $230 for this Echo Show 10, right now a refurbished model runs $200 at Amazon and this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Audible membership benefits:

1 credit a month to pick ANY title from our entire premium selection—to keep forever!

Stream or download 1,000s of included audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals in the Plus Catalog.

No commitments. Cancel anytime and keep all your purchased titles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!