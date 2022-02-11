Haven’t tried Audible Premium Plus? Now’s the time with 3 months FREE (New customers only)

Amazon is offering new customers 3-months of Audible Premium Plus for FREE. Normally $15 per month, we generally only see this service discounted to around $6 per month with today’s deal marking the best sale that we’ve tracked. Audible Premium Plus is the audiobook streaming service’s highest-end subscription level, offering a free audiobook every month along with access to the Audible Plus catalog. Being a subscriber also gives you up to 30% off additional audiobooks after you pick up the free one every month. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.
Given that you’re saving $45 with today’s deal, it’s worth it to invest just some of that spare cash toward Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot 3rd Generation. Available on Amazon for $35 right now, this smart speaker can read your audiobooks aloud with simple voice commands, but also controls your smart home just the same.
Want a smart speaker with an attached display? Well, right now, Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo Show 10 delivers offers just that at $130. While you originally would have spent $230 for this Echo Show 10, right now a refurbished model runs $200 at Amazon and this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.
Audible membership benefits:
- 1 credit a month to pick ANY title from our entire premium selection—to keep forever!
- Stream or download 1,000s of included audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals in the Plus Catalog.
- No commitments. Cancel anytime and keep all your purchased titles.
