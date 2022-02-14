Twelve South Mac stands, Apple Watch bands, more see rare Amazon discounts from $27

Kicking off the work week, Amazon is starting up a new Twelve South accessory sale with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand in white for $46.13 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’re looking at the best price in over a year, the second-best discount yet, and 22% in savings. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your MacBook or other device 6-inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a slick white design to boot. Head below for more from $27.

Much like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for just about all of the following items in order to take advantage of the discounted price.

Twelve South mounts and stands:

Other accessory discounts:

Though speaking of the latest from Twelve South, the popular accessory maker just refreshed its signature leather BookBook cover for the M1 iPad Pro. Delivering a sleek cream-colored design that matches Apple’s white Magic Keyboard, this case has room for your entire iPad setup with a premium and stylish build that you can read all about right here.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

