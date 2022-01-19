Twelve South refreshes leather BookBook cover for M1 iPad Pro and white Magic Keyboard

Today, Twelve South is launching a new version of its iconic BookBook Cover for iPad. This time around, you’ll find the same signature vintage stylings that we’ve come to expect, but with a refreshed color palette to fit in with the new white Magic Keyboard from Apple, as well as the latest M1 iPad Pros.

Twelve South debuts new BookBook iPad Pro cover

Originally launching back in 2020 to go alongside the previous-generation iPad Pro and original Magic Keyboard, Twelve South today is launching an updated version. Fit for Apple’s latest in both form and function, the new BookBook Cover has been updated to pair with the new M1 iPad Pros alongside the recent white Magic Keyboard.

In typical fashion for the lineup, the latest addition to the BookBook library is now different than we’ve seen before. The exterior is wrapped in a genuine full grain leather material and backed by a hardback cover for some added protection – it still sports that signature vintage book design that gives it the namesake.

Inside, there’s room for not just the latest M1 iPad Pros, but also the Magic Keyboards that pair with them. Sure, this is ultimately a cover for another cover, but it manages to provide some extra assurance against drops or any other damage. There’s a dual zipper design that allows you to passthrough a cable for charging while the case is closed, as well as an interior pocket to store some small accessories on top of your Apple package.

Where this BookBook covers differs from previous releases is the interior, which now comes coated in a cream lining, which allows it to pair perfectly with Apple’s white Magic Keyboard specifically, complementing the iPad Pro color scheme. It will also accommodate for all of the slight dimension differences between the newest flagship iPads compared to their predecessors.

Now available directly from Twelve South, the new BookBook Cover starts at $69.99. That price is for the 11-inch model, which will jump up to $79.99 for those looking to pair the accessory with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

9to5Toys’ Take:

One one of the bigger complaints from Apple’s Magic Keyboards are that over time, the polyurethane material begins to show signs of wear and tear. I can report much of the same experience from my 2018 iPad Pro’s Smart Keyboard Folio, and so something like the new Twelve South BookBook Cover is exactly what the doctor ordered, so to speak.

I know that the BookBook design is one of those things you either love or hate, but you can’t argue that Twelve South is continuing to step in to fill the gaps left by Apple. Plus, time and time again we’ve been impressed by the overall build quality of the BookBook series, so the new Twelve South entry for iPads and Magic Keyboard will likely continue that trend.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!