JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit includes a light and mic for just $100 (Save 50%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit for $99.88 shipped. For comparison, this kit fetches $200 from Best Buy and third-parties at Amazon while it goes for $160 direct. Today’s deal saves 50% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. This all-in-one kit gives you a full vlogging kit everywhere you go. This includes three components with the smartphone tripod, an included LED light, as well as a 3.5mm external microphone. All of this combines to give you better video when on-the-go, with the light helping in darker spaces and the microphone delivering a solid upgrade over your phone’s built-in mic. Want to learn more? Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth dive then head below for additional information.

Save quite a bit of cash when you pick up the Joby GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand instead. While it’s not quite as robust and doesn’t include the LED light or microphone, the GripTight ONE does allow you to easily hold your smartphone for recording both vertically or horizontally. Coming in at $23 on Amazon, this is a great way to get started with vlogging on a tighter budget.

Be sure to check out our Smartphone Accessory roundup from earlier today for another great alternative. The tripod/selfie stick combo on sale there today is just $6, which is a full 40% below its normal going rate. Designed to hold your phone either on a table or away from you for selfies, there’s also an included Bluetooth remote for triggering your phone’s shutter as well.

More on the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit:

Designed for the Mobile Content Creator on the go, the GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging kit is a combination of three ideal products for creating impactful mobile video shoots

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig Base means you can Grip It, Wrap It, Stand It; with landscape and portrait orientations for flexibility of use in any video situation

Shoot indoors or outdoors with phone/camera compatible Wavo Mobile Microphone, avoiding crowd noise, and with exceptional shock isolation thanks to the Rycote Lyre shock mount

Dimmable and Bluetooth controlled Beamo Mini LED Light, for perfect skin tones with the colour accurate (CRI 95+/-) setup

