Lenovo’s Smart Clock/Essential returns to best price since the holidays from $25

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock/Essential priced from $24.99 with free in-store pickup. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to start at $23.74. For comparison, the Smart Clock Essential goes for $50 at Best Buy right now with today’s deal saving at least 50% from its normal going rate. However, we did see it fall to $18 in October with a bundled smart bulb. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen since.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential delivers the full Google Assistant experience paired with an alarm clock. The built-in display shows the time, temperature, and…that’s about it. However, the speaker and mics allow you to access smart home functions, play music, set alarms, and more. Plus, the built-in USB-A port will deliver up to 500mA to your smartphone. While not very fast, it should be plenty to bring your device up to 100% overnight. Dive into our previous coverage to take a closer look, then head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets. For comparison, Amazon’s previous-generation Echo Dot 3rd Generation costs $35 right now from the online retailer. However, instead of an alternative speaker, you could instead pick up a 4-pack of Amysen Wi-Fi smart plugs for $19 at Amazon. These smart plugs will allow you to automate things like your coffee, lights, and more.

Further expand your smart home with a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi cameras for $35 right now. That’s a savings of 30% and makes the cameras just $17.50 each, which is fairly budget-friendly when it comes to smart home cameras.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

