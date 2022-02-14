LG Wing 5G delivers a unique swiveling Android experience at $280 in Woot refurb sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Android smartphones starting at $99.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the unlocked LG Wing 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $279.99. Down from its original $999 list price, today’s offer is the best discount we’ve seen to date at $60 below our previous mention from last fall.

Delivering a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display, LG Wing 5G stands out with a secondary 3.9-inch OLED display that hides underneath the sliding form-factor that folds out into a T-shaped design. Powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, there’s a 4,000mAh battery as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Around back, you’ll find a triple lens camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Even though LG recently shutdown its smartphone division, the Wing 5G has been updated with Android 11. We also recommend using some of your savings to outfit your new smartphone with one of Spigen’s Thin Fit cases at $16. A little extra protection can go a long way, and this is an affordable option for making that happen.

Then make sure you check through the rest of today’s sale for additional ways to get in the Android game for less. Speaking of, our relevant guide is worth a look for all of those ongoing handset deals currently up for grabs. Not to mention, all of the best app and game deals to load up whichever device you do end up scoring.

LG Wing 5G Smartphone features:

Featuring a 6.8″ OLED FullVision display, plus a secondary 3.9″ OLED display that delivers deep blacks and rich colors without notches, bezels, or punch holes in the way, the LG WING isn’t your typical dual-screen phone. And with Swivel Mode, it offers enhanced multi-tasking and ergonomic comfort. With just the turn of a screen, you can easily use the larger display for your primary task and the smaller screen for your secondary task. Or, use the second screen as an integrated control pad for your favorite apps and activities.

