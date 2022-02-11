Android app deals of the day: Solar 2, Skit Premium, Default App Manager, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s Android app deals. Just be sure to scope out this morning’s deal on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 and these new pre-order offers on its new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets. Our app deal collection is now headlined by titles like Solar 2, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Pilot Brothers 3, Skit Premium – apps manager, Default App Manager, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals include Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $150 off alongside the rest of our Chromebook offers right here. Just make sure to dive into our Android hardware deal hub and to check out these new pre-order discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets while you’re at it. We’ll also have deals on Anker’s new Nano II GaN II USB-C Chargers, alongside Samsung’s 1,050MB/s T7 2TB Portable SSD, and everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part II $15, Cat Quest II $5, LIMBO $2, INSIDE $2, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Solar 2:

Solar 2 is an open-world, sandbox game set in an infinite abstract universe. Play constructively: grow your system, nurture life on your planets and attack enemy life in huge space battles. Play destructively: crash into other objects and cause chaos, use your orbiting objects like wrecking balls, steal planets from other systems.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Mars Power Industries, Ro...
The Battery Organizer helps you see exactly how many AA...
Anker’s new Nano II GaN II USB-C Chargers see rar...
Breathe easier with the HEPA-equipped Aukey home air pu...
Snapper’s XD 82V cordless electric snow blower falls ...
Score the official EarthBound Player’s Guide for FREE...
ESR expands HaloLock lineup with new ESR MagSafe dashbo...
Call of Duty on Switch? Microsoft president Brad Smith ...
Load more...
Show More Comments