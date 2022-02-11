Android app deals of the day: Solar 2, Skit Premium, Default App Manager, more

We are ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s Android app deals. Just be sure to scope out this morning’s deal on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 and these new pre-order offers on its new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets. Our app deal collection is now headlined by titles like Solar 2, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Pilot Brothers 3, Skit Premium – apps manager, Default App Manager, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rozo Glass – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Crumple – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dualix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Color Paper – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cross the Cliff FREE (Reg. $1)
- Solar 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $2 (Reg. $10)
- Pilot Brothers 3 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Fait – The Machine $1 (Reg. $2)
- Notes $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- AirPin(PRO) – Multi Windows $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Skit Premium – apps manager $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Castro Premium – system info $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Graphie – EXIF editor $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Default App Manager $1 (Reg. $3.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Rogue Hearts FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Mars Power Industries $1 (Reg. $2)
- RPG Grinsia $3 (Reg. $8)
- G30 – A Memory Maze $1 (Reg. $4)
- Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Ed. $2 (Reg. $10)
- Summer Catchers $1 (Reg. $4)
- Rush Rally Origins $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Mall Story $2 (Reg. $7)
- RPG Alphadia Genesis 2 $3 (Reg. $10)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $14 (Reg. $20)
More on Solar 2:
Solar 2 is an open-world, sandbox game set in an infinite abstract universe. Play constructively: grow your system, nurture life on your planets and attack enemy life in huge space battles. Play destructively: crash into other objects and cause chaos, use your orbiting objects like wrecking balls, steal planets from other systems.
