Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse with Hero 25K DPI sensor falls to new low at $80

Amazon is offering the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by an additional $5. This high-grade gaming mouse is the “result of two years of work with professional esports gamers.” Using a light-speed wireless connection, the G Pro Wireless delivers a 1ms report rate to your computer for a near-lag-free experience. The Hero 25K sensor is customizable through G Hub which allows you to dial in exactly how sensitive you want the mouse. Plus, for a wireless full-featured mouse, it’s fairly lightweight at 80g. Head below for additional details.

Save quite a bit of cash when you instead opt for the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. While it doesn’t have a 25K DPI sensor, you’ll find the 16K DPI sensor more than enough for most gaming needs. There’s both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity as well as six programmable buttons and up to 450-hours of battery life available here for just $35 on Amazon.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone, which is on sale for $120 today. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon, this is within a penny of its all-time low there and delivers a full audio interface to your desk in a compact form-factor.

More on the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse:

Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s top esports professionals. PRO Wireless gaming mouse is purpose built for extreme performance and includes the latest and most advanced technologies available. Featuring Lightspeed technology, PRO Wireless overcomes the limitations of latency, connectivity and power to provide rock solid and super-fast 1 mms report rate connection.

