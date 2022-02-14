Elgato’s $120 Wave:3 USB mic brings a full audio interface to your Twitch stream (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:3 Premium USB Condenser Microphone for $120 shipped. For comparison, this 20% price drop marks the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time and comes within $0.01 of the lowest we’ve ever seen for this microphone. Designed with a tight cardioid polar pattern condenser capsule, the Wave:3 is made to deliver a solid audio setup to your Twitch stream or Zoom meetings. It also features an onboard 24-bit/96kHz DAC and leverages Wave Link software on your computer to control up to seven audio sources that can create two independent mixes. Plus, Clipguard technology ensures that distortion is “virtually impossible.” Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive and then head below for more.

Save a few bucks when picking up the Wave:1 instead of the Wave:3. This more entry-level microphone from Elgato offers many similarities to today’s lead deal, including support for the Wave Link software and Clipguard. However, the DAC is limited to 24-bit/48kHz, though that’s still more than enough for streams and Zoom meetings. Also, you’ll lose out on the capacitive mute button and front-mounted control switcher, though at $100, the limitations might not actually affect your setup.

Ready to upgrade your entire desk setup? Well, the MSI GE66 Raider laptop is on sale for $297 off right now. Discounted to $2,003, this laptop packs an RTX 3070 as well as a 1440p 240Hz display for enhanced on-the-go gaming. Plus, you’ll want to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

