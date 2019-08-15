Today Logitech is out with a pair of new mechanical keyboards aimed to take on the gaming market. Both the G915 and G815 models tout a host of premium features, headlined by the company’s new low-profile Romer GL switches and RGB lighting. Lightspeed connectivity also enters with the higher-end model to offer low-latency wireless capabilities. Both options will be launching later this month, with prices starting at $200. Head below for a closer look and to lock in your pre-orders.

Logitech’s G915 Gaming Keyboard packs new low-profile keys

Logitech’s latest look to take on the more premium gaming market with specs to match. Most notably, you’ll find the company’s new Romer GL switches making a debut on both of the new models. These low-profile key switches are available in three different versions, linear, tactile, and clicky, which offer different typing experiences.

Compared to the existing Romer G switches, the GL variants are said to be half the height. Logitech also boasts that all three versions are 25 percent faster to press. To complement these fancy new switches, Logitech has added RGB backlighting to really nail the gamer aesthetic for its G915 and G815 keyboards.

Logitech Lightspeed offers low-latency wireless connectivity

The main difference between the two new gaming peripherals is that the G815 comes with a wired connection. Logitech’s G915 Gaming Keyboard on the other hand sports the brand’s Lightspeed technology. The proprietary 2.4GHz wireless connectivity is touted as having a similar low-latency as a typical wired option.

Logitech’s G915 keyboard will also sport a rechargeable battery which allows for up to 135 days of gaming. That’s assuming you’re not going to take advantage of the RGB lighting functionality, which when enabled, gets you around 12 days of battery life.

Logitech’s new gaming keyboard arrive later this month

You’ll be able to add both of Logitech’s new G915 and G815 gaming keyboards to your battlestation later this month. Both are available for pre-order direct from Logitech; though as of now, an exact release date has yet to be specified. Right now we do know that prices will start at $199.99 for the lower end model. Stepping up to the G915 will run you $249.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Logitech’s higher-end keyboards will have an uphill battle trying to capture a slice of the more premium gaming market. Cherry MX key switches are synonymous with a more professional experience, something foregone by Logitech’s in-house new Romer GL options.

So for those already comfortable with Logitech’s keyboards, both the G915 and G815 look to be a notable gaming-oriented options. But only time will tell if the new additions will find success amongst competitors like Razer and CORSAIR.

