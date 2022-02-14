Outfit your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup with 3 Philips Hue color smart bulbs at $85 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulb 3-pack for $84.99 shipped. Normally trending around $130 these days, today’s offer is the lowest since the very beginning of the year, the third-best price to date, and comes within $5 of the low set back in October. Just as ideal for those getting into the Philips Hue ecosystem for the first time as it is for those expanding a current setup, you’ll find both Bluetooth and Zigbee connectivity with this 3-bulb kit. Alongside full color illumination and support for Alexa as well as Assistant out of the box, pairing with a Philips Hue hub down the line enables Siri integration on top of more advanced scheduling and automation. Head below for more.

At $24 per bulb, the lower-end Philips Hue White Ambiance lights are more affordable options to consider for decking out your smart home. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same feature set as the color version. But if the actual multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, it’s a notable way to cut costs even further.

While you’ll find all of the other best discounts for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup in our smart home guide, there are some particularly notable offers worth a closer look. A price cut down to $100 makes the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller more affordable than ever ahead of spring with a 33% discount attached.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

