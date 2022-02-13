Rachio’s R3e Smart Controller automates your sprinkler system this spring at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon now offers the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller for $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, is $20 under our previous mention last fall, and marks a new Amazon low. Even if keeping your lawn nice, green, and watered isn’t as much of a priority now this winter, picking up this smart sprinkler controller ahead of time for next season is worth considering, especially with the notable discount attached. Delivering the brand’s signature automated watering experience, the R3e will take weather conditions into account before actually watering the yard while also providing smartphone control, Alexa integration, and more. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If HomeKit control is a must, going with the Eve Aqua Water Controller at $100 will let you save some extra cash. Unlike the featured Rachio offering, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown sprinkler system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, just with Siri and Thread support at the helm for voice control instead of Alexa.

This morning also sale the Airthings smart Wave Plus monitor go on sale, delivering another way to refresh your smart home setup. With the ability to track various stats around your home like radon, air quality, and CO2, this is now down to $172.50.

Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Automatically save money and water. See savings in your monthly watering bill with the Rachio 3e Smart Sprinkler Controller. For even greater recurring water savings, check out the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller! Control your sprinklers from anywhere with Rachio’s free, easy-to-use app. Run, pause, and stop your sprinklers directly from your smartphone or mobile device.

