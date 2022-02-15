Save on TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled outdoor smart plugs, RGB lightstrips, more from $10

Amazon is now offering the new Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $30 price tag, you’re looking at only the third notable discount to date at $5 off while coming within $3 of the all-time low from the beginning of the year. Having just dropped at the end of last fall as the latest addition to the Kasa lineup, this outdoor smart plug expands your Alexa or Assistant setup to the patio or yard. Alongside pairing right to your Wi-Fi, it sports dimming features to help add some extra customization to accent lighting, spotlights, and more in your outdoor space. Head below for more from $10.

Other TP-Link Kasa smart bulbs on sale:

While you’ll find all of the other best discounts for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup in our smart home guide, there are some particularly notable offers worth a closer look. A price cut down to $100 makes the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller more affordable than ever ahead of spring with a 33% discount attached.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug features:

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Remotely adjust the brightness of your outdoor dimmable lights with the Kasa app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity with a longer coverage range of up to 300ft. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

