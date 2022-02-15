Apple’s upgraded 1TB 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro sees $150 discount to new low

Expercom is currently offering a rare discount on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB at $2,349 shipped. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and is the best price yet on this configuration. While we’ve seen the entry-level model on sale with deeper savings attached, this is still one of the first markdowns for those who need the added storage.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more.

If you don’t think you’ll need all of the power offered by the M1 Pro model above, you can cash-in on some other Apple Silicon machines. Right now, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is down to $1,199 and delivering plenty of extra savings compared to the lead deal. While it won’t have as much power as the lead deal, this one delivers quite a bit of performance alongside a more affordable starting price.

As for all of the other best deals live to start the week, our Apple guide has you covered. Ranging from markdowns on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods Pro to gear for turning your iPad Pro into more of a productivity machine, you’ll want to check out everything up for grabs right here.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

