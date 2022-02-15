New Audio-Technica ATH spatial audio earbuds launch with up to 50 hours of battery life

After taking a hands-on look at the brand’s new ATH-GL3 and ATH–GDL3 closed-back headsets, it’s time to dive into the new Audio-Technica spatial audio earbuds. Audio-Technica has been a major player in the audio game, both in and out of the recording studio, for many years now. Its new ATH-CKS50TW wireless headphones bring extended cord-free listening time to the table alongside the companion charging case as well as support for 3D audio and the brand’s pedigree for high-quality audio reproduction. Head below to take a closer look.

New Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW spatial audio earbuds

The Audio-Technica spatial audio earbuds pack in Sony’s 360 Reality Audio tech that should allow users to experience recordings rendered for spatial audio listening. That’s alongside built-in active noise cancellation engaged via a tap of the left earbud and customized through the companion AT connection app, much like the hear-through mode that allows outside sound to leak in when needed while enhancing voice frequencies.

Audio-Technica also claims its new spatial audio earbuds carry “best-in-class” battery life, at up to 50 hours with the included charging case, alongside low-latency options for gaming and films:

50 hours of playback (20 hours in the earbuds + an additional 30 hours with the charging case) plus, gain 90 minutes of power from just 10 minutes of charge time. Enjoy a more immersive experience with minimal sound delay while playing games or watching videos on your smartphone or tablet with Low Latency Mode

Other features surrounding the 9mm solid bass HD TWS drivers include an “airtight fit” so they stay put as well as multi-device pairing, an IPX4 rating, and the expected built-in microphones for taking calls and the like.

Official US availability and pricing are yet to be announced, but the European listings have them launching at £149.99 or roughly $203 US.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The new Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW spatial audio earbuds aren’t exactly an AirPods competitor in terms of the way they look, but they are certainly trying to be otherwise. A solid 50 hours of battery life will certainly have some folks paying attention, alongside the active noise cancellation and Sony 3D audio support. And anyone who knows pro audio will also know Audio-Technica has been producing respected audio gear for many years, including its microphones and popular ATH-series over- and on-ear headphones that were among the most popular solutions out there when they launched.

