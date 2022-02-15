Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds deliver a unique, open-style design

Today, Sony is revealing its latest generation of true wireless earbuds with a unique twist. Enter the new LinkBuds, which offer up a unique new open-style design geared towards letting in ambient audio. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details below on just what Sony is aiming for with its funky new LinkBuds.

Sony takes a crack at open-style earbuds with new LinkBuds

Entering as the latest true wireless earbuds from Sony, its new LinkBuds take on an entirely new form thanks to a focus on open-style sound. Literally. Rather than adopting the popular silicone eartip designs we typically see on earbuds, Sony is coating its new debuts in a soft silicone material. These supporter arcs as give the buds their unique design which allows you to see right through the driver.

In what is effectively a big donut hole right through each of the buds, Sony refers to this is an open ring design that allows you to be more aware of ambient audio. A benefit from that silicone exterior also seems to be IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistance, as well. Plus, there’s tap controls for adjusting playback if the onboard Alexa support isn’t to your liking.

On the actual feature side of things, the Sony LinkBuds deliver 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge. The companion charging case will add on an additional 12 hours of usage before it’s time to plug in using the USB-C port. Unfortunately, there’s no Qi charging this time around.

Another omission on Sony’s latest is active noise cancellation. The LinkBuds fully lean into the open design and instead of trying to shoehorn in ANC like we saw with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live, forgoes the feature in favor of keeping it simple.

Sony is also taking an environmentally-friendly approach this time around, too. The LinkBuds are made of recycled materials and you’ll also find that there’s plastic-free packaging, as well.

Now available for pre-order

Now available for pre-order at Amazon, the new Sony LinkBuds arrive in one of two styles. Regardless of if you choose Dark Grey or White, the price tags enter at $178, with shipping slated for February 17. These enter at $100 below the flagship ANC-enabled XM4 Sony earbuds as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!