adidas takes extra 30% off all clearance from $14: Running shoes, apparel, more

The adidas Flash Sale is currently offering an extra 30% off all clearance with promo code SCORE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Duramo SL 2.0 Shoes that are marked down to $46 and originally sold for $65. The mesh upper helps you stay cool and they’re a great style to wear while training, running, and more. This design is highly cushioned and flexible as well. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Levi’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items.

