Now’s your chance to grab Best Buy’s up to $100 5-qt. Insignia air fryer at $35 (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $34.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, this is as much as 60% off the going rate, $5 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, refurbished models sell for $55 at Amazon. As per usual, these daily offers are some of the best ways to lock-in deep deals on well-rated dedicated air fryers for healthier, quick meals at home, and today’s discount fits the bill. Features include an adjustable temperature range (180- to 400-degrees), a 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer, and dishwasher-safe parts alongside a BPA-free design and attractive stainless steel exterior. Rated 4+ stars from Best Buy customers. More details below.

Looking to get in the home juicer game as well? Ninja’s one-touch cold press model is now matching its Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped. You’ll certainly find some more affordable options out there, like the one found in our post, but Ninja brings its intelligent touch and go action to this model making for a particularly simple to use solution. Get all of the details right here and head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchen upgrades.

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia NS-AF5MSS2 5 Qt. Analog Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology roasts, bakes or fries your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty and healthier cooking alternative. Just select the cook time and temperature your recipe needs to cook a variety of foods. Its BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food. And cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan—no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

