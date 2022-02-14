Ninja’s one-touch programs make cold press juicing a breeze at home, now $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Slow Juicer for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, like it fetches at Best Buy, this is $30 or 23% under the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low outside of a one-day offer ahead of Black Friday last year. A great way to keep the homemade juices going all winter and into spring without paying for pricey delivery services or heading out into the cold, this model includes simple one-touch programs for a hassle-free juicing experience. Other features include a 150W motor base, Ninja’s Total Pulp control with three interchangeable pulp filters (no pulp, some pulp, and lots of pulp) and an anti-drip lever that “keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

The Mueller Austria Juicer is a great alternative to save some extra cash. In fact, the regular $70 solution is also now an extra $5 off with an on-page coupon via Amazon and is among the most popular options in the price category. You won’t get the fancy Ninja programs here, but it can deliver homemade juice much the same otherwise.

Our home goods deals are heating up this month with offers on everything from Ninja ovens and blenders to a broad collection of Instant brand gear including multi-cookers, air fryers, and sous vide machines. Everything can be found right here on top of this $100 price drop on Calphalon’s 11-piece cookware set with a 10-year warranty attached.

More on the Ninja Cold Press Pro Compact Slow Juicer:

Cold Press Technology that produces more juice*, less foam, and brighter colors than leading centrifugal juicers.** *Per pound of produce. **Yield may vary by season.

Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with three interchangeable pulp filters – No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.

With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.

2 one-touch programs for simple use – Start/Stop and Reverse.

