Philips Hue Smart Button HomeKit starter kits include three bulbs from $89 (New lows)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Button HomeKit Starter Kit for $111.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $120, this is marking a new all-time low and only the second price cut to date. Not to mention, the best value yet on everything included. Centered around three of the new Hue Medium Lumen A19 bulbs, this kit can recreate a variety of lighting temperatures including cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night. Those pair with the included Hue bridge, which syncs the package to Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Head below for more.

If the White Ambiance features of being able to tune the lighting temperature to your liking is still a little bit much for your needs, Amazon is also rolling over the same all-time low status to the dimmable white version of Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit. This one is down to $88.84 with the on-page coupon, and marks only the second discount at over $11 off the usual $100 price tag. You’re looking at much of the same package, just with the entry-level dimmable white bulbs instead of the more premium options noted above.

While you’ll find all of the other best discounts for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup in our smart home guide, there are some particularly notable offers worth a closer look. A price cut down to $100 makes the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller more affordable than ever ahead of spring with a 33% discount attached.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White Ambiance Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs (able to fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans ); Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates.By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!