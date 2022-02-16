Prep for spring break with AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit at $97.50 (Reg. $160)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $97.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code HWOU24LL at checkout. Down from $160, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in nearly two years, though we did see it fall to $92 back in May of 2020. Before you head out on spring break trips in a month or two, be sure your car or truck is outfitted with a backup camera. If your vehicle didn’t come with one from the factory, then today’s deal is a great way to add one. The included rearview mirror has a built-in display to see what’s behind you and no wires have to be run front to back thanks to the wireless design. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is great if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of showing a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This backup camera can be picked up for just $30 at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof. I used one for quite a while before replacing it with a higher-end model when moving to a different stereo.

Speaking of spring break being around the corner, do you have your road trip tunes ready to go? The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale for $130, which is a $20 discount from its normal going rate. With 15 hour battery life and IP67 waterproofing, this speaker is ready to last all day and handle anything you throw at it.

More on the AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit:

No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.

High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.

Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

