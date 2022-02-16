Save $210 on a Manfrotto Gimbal 220 Kit for a limited time!

B&H Photo and Video are offering a limited-time deal on a Manfrotto Gimbal 220 Kit for $150 shipped with an in-cart coupon. This 42% discount only lasts until midnight eastern (9 p.m. PST), so be sure to jump on it! The Manfrotto Gimbal 220 is one of two gimbals that make up Manfrotto’s first gimbal lineup. Supporting camera setups up to 4.85 pounds, the Gimbal 220 is perfect for mirrorless cameras and lightweight DSLRs. This gimbal is designed to be carried in two different modes: upright and underslung. This provides a lot of flexibility in choosing the feel of your videos. Want a more POV look? You can use it in the upright position. Want a more stable, cinematic look? Use the underslung position to gain a better grip on the gimbal. You can read our review of the Gimbal 220 here.

While this deal only lasts until midnight tonight, DJI has their Ronin-SC 3 Axis Gimbal for $250 shipped. Its list price is $439, however, it has rarely gone that high in recent months. Supporting loads up to 4.4 pounds, the Ronin-SC will be very comparable to the Manfrotto Gimbal 220 while lacking the underslung carrying mode. Both gimbals feature companion apps that can assist with firmware updates and can unlock more complex features. You can check out our launch coverage of the DJI Ronin-SC here.

While you’re out and about capturing your stunning footage, you may need to recharge. You can pick up this Anker PowerHouse 200 power station for $160. With a capacity of 57,600mAh, you’ll be able to charge the gimbal and your cameras many times over.

Manfrotto Gimbal 220 Features:

The Gimbal 220 has an independent lock on each axis to make pre-balancing your camera quick and simple. You can unlock and balance one axis at a time. This feature also allows the gimbal to be stored away easier. The Gimbal 220 runs for up to 7 hours in normal operation and up to 14 hours in standby mode. The battery is rechargeable via a USB Type-C port on the gimbal using one of the included cables and an optional USB charger.

