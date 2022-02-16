Save 33% on the HomeKit-enabled meross 3-outlet outdoor smart plug at $25

The official Meross Amazon storefront is offering it Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet with three independent sockets for $25.04 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Down from the usual price of $37, this 33% discount will save you around $12. This is the lowest we’ve seen this outlet go for in a month, and the third time we’ve seen it at this price. . The Meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings. You will need a device to operate as a HomeKit Bridge should you want to use this outlet with HomeKit. Android users can simply download the Meross app and configure the outlet there. It should be noted that this smart outlet only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks.

If you’re looking for some smart plugs to control indoor devices, Meross has you covered with the Smart Plug Mini 2 Pack for $24. These plugs also work with HomeKit, Google Home, and Alexa with the same limitations described above. It is important to remember that the Smart Plug Mini can support up to 15 Amps of current while the Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet can handle 15 Amps across the three outlets.

TP-Link also has its lineup of smart plugs, with the Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug costing $25. While not compatible with Apple HomeKit, it is compatible with Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings. It has the same 2.4GHz Wi-Fi limitation as the Meross plugs do but can dim lights that are plugged in, should they support dimming. You can also pick up these Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb Pack for $85. They will work with the above-mentioned smart home systems and can create great environments.

Meross Outdoor Smart Plug with Three Independent Outlets Features:

Equipped with three outlets, each outlet can be controlled individualSchedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. You can prepare your schedule in advance and will not forget to turn off the outdoor plug, decreasing electrical waste and environmentally friendly. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

Comes with 3 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Allowing you to control different appliances individually.

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Christmas tree, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Sprinkler, and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances.

