Add Upright’s GO S smart iOS/Android Posture Trainer to your 2022 routine at $40 (33% off)

Amazon now has the Upright GO S Posture Trainer for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day with additional shipping fees. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and within $5 of the Amazon all-time low we tracked during a limited 1-day sale previously. The latest model GO S can be a great way to train yourself for better posture in 2022. It makes use of a strapless design that has the small device sit on your back to deliver reminders through “a gentle vibration” designed to “create cognitive awareness that drives behavioral change.” Connected to the companion iOS and Android app for personal calibrations, it also has training programs, goal setting options, and a slew of daily stats to help push you into having better posture. You can learn more in our launch coverage to get a better idea of what it offers as well. Additional details below.

While the Upright GO S Posture Trainer isn’t for everyone, most folks could probably do with a simple resistance band set to get a workout in at home (or just about anywhere for that matter). This 5-piece set of Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band is a solid option that will only cost you $13 Prime shipped at Amazon where they are among one of the more popular options.

If you need some new gear to support your 2022 workouts, Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event is a great place to start. Now offering up to 60% off a wide range of brands, this is a perfect chance to update your running shoes and cross fit gear. You’ll find deals on ASICS, adidas, New Balance, and more waiting for you in our latest deal coverage. Swing by our fashion deal hub for even more.

More on the Upright GO S Posture Trainer:

Introducing the new Upright GO S, the latest device from Upright, designed to make perfecting your posture more accessible and affordable than ever. Upright GO S is the simplest, fastest, and most natural way to improve your posture through advanced posture training technology derived from biofeedback and behavioral science. Strengthen back and core muscles, stimulate improved blood flow, and eliminate poor slouching habits once and for all.

