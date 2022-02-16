Get that YETI quality at 50% off: Crossroads Backpack now down at $100 for today only

Today only, Woot is once again offering a notable deal on the 23L Yeti Crossroads Backpack at $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $199 at Amazon, this is up to $100 in savings on the high-end backpack solution in either black or slate blue. To highlight how notable this price drop is, the smaller current-generation model Yeti sells directly on its website is going for $200 as well. This model is a solid option for adventures out into the wilderness as well as for daily commutes in the city. The 23-liter capacity is complemented by enough space for up to 15.5-inch laptops and your iPad with a series of shock-absorbing foam and nylon lining to protect them. The quick stash top pocket and a pair of exterior tumbler pockets join the 420D nylon ripstop build that is supported by an upright structure arc that keeps it in position when you’re loading it up. Rated 4+ stars from Moosejaw customers. More details below.

If the rugged quality and feature-rich design aren’t worth the YETI tax for you here, despite the deep discount, the Carhartt Essentials Backpack might be. It comes in at $50 with enough space for up to 17-inches of laptop and is available in several color options to match your style. Take a closer look right here.

Speaking of Carhartt, the brand is currently offering up to 50% off winter gear and more with deals starting from just $9. You can get all of the details and take a peek at our top picks from the sale in our coverage. Just be sure to head over to our fashion deal hub for loads more sales from just about all of the best brands out there.

More on the Yeti Crossroads Backpack:

The demands of the everyday call for a durable pack dedicated to just that. The Crossroads Backpack is 23 liters of thoughtfully designed rugged materials to keep you organized.

LAPTOP & TABLET POCKETS – Separate pockets with shock-absorbing foam for protection. Fits a 15.5” laptop. Also has a quick stash top pocket for necessities like your sunglasses.

STRUCTURE ARC – Keeps the bag upright and opens wide for easier loading and unloading and the shoulder straps have a custom shape with dual-density foam offering a comfortable carry all day long.

