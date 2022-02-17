Anker Gold Box has Bluetooth speakers from $30: Motion+, Flare Mini LED, more up to 32% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Anker Amazon store is now offering up to 32% off a selection of its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers from $30. One notable option is the Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker at $84.99 shipped. This model is regularly $100 and has gone for as much as $106 as of late, today’s deal is up to 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a design reminiscent of those Apple Beats models, it delivers “hi-res” audio with Qualcomm aptX lossless music reproduction across two high frequency tweeters, a pair of neodymium woofers, and the dual passive radiators. This Bluetooth speaker is capable of 30W output alongside a 50Hz to 40kHz frequency response range with USB-C connectivity, and more. Head below for additional deals and details.

In today’s Anker Bluetooth speaker Gold Box sale, you’ll find additional offers starting from $30 shipped. That includes the Flare Mini model with a built-in LED array as well as the Soundcore 3 variant marked down to $36.99 shipped. Both options are now at the lowest prices we can find and make for great alternatives to the more powerful and pricey model above. Browse through everything right here.

We are also still tracking a solid offer on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $130. Now available at the marked down rate in all four colorways, this is another notable option to bring some portable audio to your setup, both indoors and out when he weather warms up in a couple months. Plus, you’ll find even more home and Bluetooth audio solutions on sale right here.

More on the Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker:

Media Acclaimed: Tech Radar says Motion+ has “Excellent audio performance” and Best Product says “It’s the best speaker $100 can buy”.

Hi-Res Audio: Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker is equipped with stunning Hi-Res audio which is further enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for lossless music reproduction when streaming via Bluetooth.

Huge Sound with Intense Bass: Packed with two ultra-high frequency tweeters, two neodymium woofers, and two passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive BassUpTM technology.

