Save up to 27% on Eve HomeKit sprinkler controllers with Thread, sensors, more from $58

Amazon currently offers the Eve Aqua HomeKit/Thread Smart Water Controller for $79.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, marks one of the first overall discounts on this refreshed version, and beats the previous discount by $10. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the new Eve Aqua arrives to bring smartphone and Siri control to a sprinkler or outdoor faucet. On top of just allowing you to remotely turn on your system to take care of the lawn, there’s also scheduling features on top of water use tracking and more. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from the package in our announcement coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Eve HomeKit smart home gear:

While it won’t integrate with HomeKit like any of the Eve gear on sale today, Rachio’s R3e Smart Controller is a great alternative solution to automating the sprinkler system come spring. This one steps up from just being able to retrofit the hose by supporting full sprinkler packages for those who have more in-depth lawn care system. Now down to $100, this is one of the best prices yet, too.

Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller features:

With the Eve Aqua smart water controller, activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button, and let it shut off automatically. You can also set up schedules quickly and easily in the Eve app. Eve Aqua converts your regular outdoor faucet into a smart water outlet, allowing you to keep your grass green and your plants happy and healthy – even while you’re away.

