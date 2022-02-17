Grab some Amazon 3-layer garage or shed storage racks while they are just $3 (All-time low)

-
Orig. $20 $3

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 3-Layer Multi-Purpose Sports Storage Rack with Extendable Arms for just $3.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set started life at $20 and has been steadily sliding down in price over the last year or so to hit a new Amazon all-time low. For the price of a decent cup of coffee, you might as well pick up a set (or three) for the garage. This is a 3-tier setup with extendable arms that’s great for “skis, ski poles, snowboards, and other gear.” They are made of “precision-molded thermoplastic” and measure 16 by 7 by 1.8 inches. Just be sure to jump on them now before they sell out or the price jumps back up. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything similar for less than $3 and with the trusted Amazon Basics name on it, this is a great chance to scoop up some garage or shed organization racks. While they certainly aren’t the most robust options out there, at this price they might be worth a shot anyway. 

Speaking of home storage, this morning’s Gold Box has some great deals starting from $20 Prime shipped on a range of indoor solutions. Whether it’s some soft toy boxes to organize the kids’ stuff or the under-bed shoe racks to finally get rid of the clutter in your front closet, you’ll find some solid price drops waiting for you right here

Swing by our home goods guide for more essentials.

More on the Amazon Basics 3-Layer Storage Rack:

  • 3-tier multi-purpose sports storage rack for horizontally storing pairs of skis, ski poles, snowboards, and other gear
  • Adjustable arms extend to accommodate larger items
  • Made of precision-molded thermoplastic in a sleek black color for reliable strength and style
  • Quick, easy assembly; ideal for a shed, garage, basement, or other storage area
  • Measures 16 by 7 by 1.8 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

