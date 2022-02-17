Bring this dimmable meross HomeKit LED floor lamp to your Siri setup for $63 (Save 22%)

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp for $62.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 22% off while beating our previous mention by $5. A perfect companion to your reading nook or really anywhere else that could use some light, the first meross floor lamp arrives with HomeKit control alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It stands nearly 55 inches tall and delivers a gooseneck design with LEDs at the top. There’s six different lighting modes alongside a tunable white output ranging from 2700 to 6000K for bluish hues during the morning and warmer tones at night. You can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on using the shorter configuration offered by the lead deal, you can save some extra cash by going with a meross LED desk lamp instead. There are two different models available on Amazon right now with this entry-level offering sitting at $39 and a more sleek alternative for $44. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon in either case, which will score you the best prices yet on these dimmable, tunable, and HomeKit-enabled lighting solutions.

As for other ways to build out your HomeKit setup, this morning saw a collection of Eve accessories go up for sale on Amazon. Delivering everything from new Thread-enabled offerings to outfit the sprinkler system ahead of spring to energy-monitoring smart power strips and more, everything starts at $58.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft).

