Ninja’s utensil-safe 10-pc. Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set now $50 off via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Ninja C69500 Foodi NeverStick Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $350 directly from Ninja and going for $390 at Walmart, this is up to $90 off, at least $50 below the next best listings, and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a high-end cookware set that “won’t stick, chip, or flake,” with the band’s NeverStick tech and a metal utensil-safe design you won’t get on all of those lower-cost options. Solid stainless steel handles with double rivets make it so you can finish your meals off like a pro in an up to 500-degree oven with an impact-bonded base for “quick and even heating.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If the high-quality Ninja set is a bit overkill for your needs, take a look at this larger 12-piece option from Gotham Steel. This set comes with more pieces and similar glass lids alongside a much more digestible $90 price tag as well. It might not have that Ninja seal of approval, or last quite as long, but you are saving a small fortune over today’s lead deal.

While we are talking Ninja, its one-touch juicer is still on sale alongside the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ blender at $68 shipped. This option is great for smoothies, protein shakes, and meal preparation in a mid-size upright form-factor with a pair of tritan blending/travel cups. You’ll find more details here and additional offers in our home goods guide.

More on the Ninja C69500 Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set:

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware won’t stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F. Traditional cookware is created at a max temperature of 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick.

NeverStick Technology ensures the extremely durable, textured Ninja exclusive nonstick coating is metal-utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking.

Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron. Lids, handles and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500°F.

Premium, solid stainless-steel handles allow for oven use up to 500°F and are ergonomically designed for comfort. Double-riveted for strength and maneuverability.

