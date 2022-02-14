Score a new Ninja blender for your smoothies and protein shakes from $40 (Reg. $79+)

Amazon is now offering the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D) for $67.99 shipped. While this one has gone for as much as $100 in the past, it has sold for between $79 and $90 at Amazon over the last few months and is at the best price we can find. Although out of stock, it currently sits in the $99 range at Walmart. Auto-IQ preset blending modes for various use cases join a pulse function for manual control and the pair of Tritan blending/travel cups it ships with. A great option for daily smoothies, meal preparations, dips, sauces, and more, it sports a 1000-watt motor that can chop, mix, and dice “delicate fruits, leafy greens, frozen fruits, and crunchy vegetables,” among many other things without having to lug out a giant full-size model. More Ninja deals below from $40.

Walmart is also offering the 600-watt Ninja Nutri-Blender at $39.99 shipped. This one is regularly $60 and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to the model above. It also sports that personal-sized form-factor that takes up very little space on the countertop with a sleek sliver and black design. It ships with a dishwasher-safe to-go cup, just don’t expect it to be quite as powerful as the model above. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers to upgrade your kitchen arsenal at a discount. One standout is Calphalon’s 11-piece cookware set with a 10-year warranty and $100 in savings. It includes just about every pot and pan a home chef will need at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for the high-quality non-stick cookware. All of the details on this offer are right here.

More on the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender:

1000 watt motor has the power to crush through whole fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds

Nutri Ninja pro extractor blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient juices, smoothies and purees. Use a damp cloth to wipe the motor base clean. Never submerge the motor base in water

Includes: (1) small 18 ounce Nutri Ninja cup, (1) regular 24 ounce Nutri Ninja cup, (2) sip & seal lids, (1) pro extractor blades, instruction book, getting started guide with product tips and recipes

