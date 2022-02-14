Score a new Ninja blender for your smoothies and protein shakes from $40 (Reg. $79+)

Amazon is now offering the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D) for $67.99 shipped. While this one has gone for as much as $100 in the past, it has sold for between $79 and $90 at Amazon over the last few months and is at the best price we can find. Although out of stock, it currently sits in the $99 range at Walmart. Auto-IQ preset blending modes for various use cases join a pulse function for manual control and the pair of Tritan blending/travel cups it ships with. A great option for daily smoothies, meal preparations, dips, sauces, and more, it sports a 1000-watt motor that can chop, mix, and dice “delicate fruits, leafy greens, frozen fruits, and crunchy vegetables,” among many other things without having to lug out a giant full-size model. More Ninja deals below from $40.
Walmart is also offering the 600-watt Ninja Nutri-Blender at $39.99 shipped. This one is regularly $60 and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to the model above. It also sports that personal-sized form-factor that takes up very little space on the countertop with a sleek sliver and black design. It ships with a dishwasher-safe to-go cup, just don’t expect it to be quite as powerful as the model above. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart.
Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers to upgrade your kitchen arsenal at a discount. One standout is Calphalon’s 11-piece cookware set with a 10-year warranty and $100 in savings. It includes just about every pot and pan a home chef will need at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for the high-quality non-stick cookware. All of the details on this offer are right here.
More on the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender:
- 1000 watt motor has the power to crush through whole fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds
- Nutri Ninja pro extractor blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient juices, smoothies and purees. Use a damp cloth to wipe the motor base clean. Never submerge the motor base in water
- Includes: (1) small 18 ounce Nutri Ninja cup, (1) regular 24 ounce Nutri Ninja cup, (2) sip & seal lids, (1) pro extractor blades, instruction book, getting started guide with product tips and recipes
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!