Pick up a HyperX CloudX Xbox Gaming Headset for $45

Amazon is offering the HyperX CloudX Official Xbox Licensed Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X for $44.99 shipped. Normally listed at $70, this 36% savings matches the lowest price we’ve tracked over the past two months. This gaming headset has been officially tested by Microsoft to ensure compatibility with Xbox and connects by a 3.5mm headset jack. Featuring in-line audio controls, the HyperX CloudX headset is built with a durable aluminum frame. The noise-cancellation microphone can be detached from the headset and can be muted using those previously mentioned in-line controls.

HyperX also offers the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for $40. Included with the charging station are two rechargeable batteries with charge-through battery doors for both Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One controllers. Easy to see LEDs indicate the status of the batteries while controllers are charging. Just like the headset, this charging station is also officially licensed by Microsoft.

If you’re still rocking the Xbox One, you may be looking to upgrade. You can pick up this deal on an Xbox Series S for $270. Whether you grab the standard base model or the Fortnite and Rocket League bundle, the price is the same! There is also a deal going on for three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $27. Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play, and the ability to use Game Pass on your Xbox and PC!

HyperX CloudX Xbox Gaming Headset Features:

Enhanced bass reproduction and crystal clear lows, mids, and highs help fully immerse you in your gaming.

The tough braided cable is engineered to withstand the perils of daily gaming and is flexible to allow you to move freely.

Intuitive in-line audio controls allow you to adjust volume and mute mic without having to dig into console settings.

