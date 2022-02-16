Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League console now down at $270 + bundle deals, more

While yesterday’s Staples offer came and went quite quickly, we have some other chances to score a current-generation Xbox Series S console on sale today. We are now tracking the standard base model option as well as the Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle at $269.99 shipped each courtesy of trusted eBay Daily deals seller Ant Online. That’s $30 in savings and some of the lowest prices we have tracked outside of yesterday’s fleeting Staples offer. Both options are $299 at Amazon. Or you can opt for today’s Adorama 1-day only bundle with an extra Microsoft wireless controller and the latest-generation Xbox wired headset for $389.99 shipped. This bundle would typically run you as much as $410 regularly and over $400 with current sale listings if you purchased everything individually. While not the largest price drops, anything under full price on current-generation home consoles is notable these days. Additional details below.

Microsoft’s Series S all-digital machine is a great way to get in the current-generation game without spending a fortune or constantly getting burned by online bots scooping up all of the PS5 and Series X machines. Deals have been nearly non-existent this generation, so scooping one up under the MSRP is always a good thing. The Series S comes with 512GB of storage and everything you need to get in, not to mention copies of Fortnight and Rocket League on the special edition bundle above.

Feast your eyes not he sweet Lunar New Year Xbox design if you haven’t yet and here’s all of the details on the now shuttered Xbox One production line. Then hit up our coverage of the relaunched KontrolFreek CQC Performance Thumbsticks to get a better grip in time for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel.

Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. The next generation of gaming brings our largest digital launch library yet to our smallest Xbox ever. With more dynamic worlds, faster load times, and the addition of Xbox Game Pass (sold separately), the all-digital Xbox Series S is the best value in gaming. Games built with the Xbox Series S development kit showcase significantly reduced load times and stunning visuals at up to 120FPS.

