Rocketbook’s Smart Reusable Lined Notebook might last forever at just $17 (Reg. up to $34)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Rocketbook reusable notebooks and more starting from $13. One standout is the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Lined Notebook from $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $34, they range from $22 to $27 or so on Amazon depending on color with today’s deal being about $5 under our previous mention on the lined model and the lowest we can find. You’ll find the dot-grid variant in teal starting from just over $16 at Amazon. If you do any hand writing or doodling at all, the Rocketbooks are worth a look. Once you fill the pages up with the included Pilot Frixion pen, you can blast all your notes to your favorite online cloud service and then just wipe the pages clean and start over. They also ship with a microfiber cloth and are among the best options in the category. Additional details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Rocketbook sale for additional deals staring from $13 Prime shipped. You’ll find some of its handy reusable index cards on sale alongside other models of the smart notebooks waiting for you right here.

If a standard old-school notebook will do the trick, the popular PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebook in the $11 and $12 Prime shipped range are worth a look as well. You won’t get the fancy cloud action, nor will they wipe clean, but they do come with a nice elastic closure and a solid hardcover for less cash.

Then check out our launch coverage for Rocketbook’s smart legal pad. Known as the The Orbit, it brings Rocketbook technology to the legal pad form-factor and you can get all of the details right here.

More on the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Lined Notebook:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 36 page lined notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook Application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use rocketbook’s smart titles, smart Search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

