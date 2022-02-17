Samsung Galaxy SmartTag delivers Bluetooth item-finding for $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, this is the first price cut since back on Black Friday at 20% off. You’re also looking at the third-best price to date, too. Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. If the recent launch of AirTags have you wanting to take advantage of that feature set, SmartTag delivers. Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device if the 120-meter BLE range isn’t enough. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable options go, the latest Tile Mate delivers a more platform-agnostic tracking experience for less. Down to $20 at Amazon right now, this one works with both iOS and Android devices with a 250-foot range and 3-year battery life. So if the more fine-tuned features to the Galaxy ecosystem isn’t worth the added price, this will provide much of the same peace of mind for less.

For the latest from Samsung, don’t forget that we’re still tracking notable pre-order discounts on the all-new Galaxy S22 smartphones right now. Courtesy of Amazon, you can still score the just-announced handsets at up to $100 off before shipping at the end of the month.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag features:

Finding the important things in your life. Bluetooth powered SmartTags attach easily to keys, bags, or even the family pet. If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. Your tagged item is out of range? No problem! Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately.

