All of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see pre-order discounts at Amazon

Just after being officially unveiled by Samsung yesterday, we’re now tracking the very first cash discount on the all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 256GB model for $1,199.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $1,300 price tag in order to save you $100 and mark the first notable price cut yet. While there are some ongoing carrier promotions you can check out right here, this is your first chance to save some actual cash on the all-new handset.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets below.

Those same pre-order savings above carry over to the new Samsung Galaxy S22+, which drops to $999.99 at Amazon for the 256GB model. Down from $1,050, you’re looking at $50 in savings and a new low. This model steps down to a 6.7-inch display, though still comes powered by that new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. You’re also looking at a 4,500mAh battery with 256GB of storage on board. So if you don’t need the improved S Pen support for the higher-end camera on the flagsip S22 Ultra, this mid-tier offering is worth a look. Learn more in our review.

Of course, you can also save on the new entry-level handset from Samsung as the Galaxy S22 256GB is down to $799.99 at Amazon, too. Now available for pre-order, this one is $50 off the usual $850 price tag and marking the first cash discount, too. Its entry-level status means you’ll be getting a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a less capable 3,700mAh battery to boot. You’re also ditching the ultra wide band radio support found on the larger two handsets. Our review has all of the other details you’ll need.

All three of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones will begin shipping later this month on February 25. Don’t forget that you can still score the first cash discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE at $100 off, as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

