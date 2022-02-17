The North Face x Kaws collection debuts one of a kind prints of best-selling styles

The North Face is known for their epic collaborations and in 2022 the brand has made a statement by dropping a line with designer Kaws. If you’re not familiar with Kaws, the Brooklyn-based artist is known for pushing the limits with his one of a kind designs. The designs you will find in some of The North Face’s best-selling styles including the 1996 Nupste Jacket, Camp Duffel, and more. There are 24 new items throughout this line with pricing starting at $45. Be sure to head below the jump to find out even more details about The North Face x Kaws collaboration. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Draper James x Tretorn Sneaker collection here.

“I treated the garments in our collaborative collection like a blank canvas. And I enjoyed exploring the extensive The North Face color and material archive as I would a new paint set.” quoted Kaws in an interview.

The North Face x Kaws Outerwear

One of the most notable items from this collection is the North Face XX Kaws 1996 Nuptse Retro Jacket. This is one of the most expensive items in the collection however with a price tag of $475, although will have you standing out on any slope. This jacket is completely waterproof and is available in two color options. The down insulation makes it a great option for winter events and the collection also debut matching pants as well as a similar version to match with your mini me.

If you’re wanting sport pieces from the collection without the really high price tag, the Pullover Hoodie might be your best bet. This sweatshirt has a fleece interior to help keep you warm as well as a drawstring hood. It also comes in two color options and pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, joggers, and khakis alike. Plus, the logos are on both sides of the chest that add a fashionable touch.

Unique Accessories

If you have travel plans, the North Face x Kaws Base Camp Duffel is a must-have. One of the best features is that it has a water-repellant finish and a large capacity to fit all of your essentials. It’s a really nice option for hiking, camping, traveling, school, and more. This style can be carried as a backpack or over your shoulder and the new prints from Kaws make the bag really stand out, which is perfect for on the go.

