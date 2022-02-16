Draper James x Tretorn Sneakers collaboration has limited-edition prints for spring

Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James partnered with Tretorn for an exclusive collection. Reese Witherspoon has been wearing Tretorn sneakers since she was a child. “Growing up, I always loved a pair of new, fresh Tretorns,” she said when announcing the collaboration on Instagram. “So excited about this collab! Makes me feel like a kid again.” This collection features several pairs of sneakers and matching apparel and accessories. In addition to women’s shoes, the line includes matching versions for your mini-me. Find even more details about this collection by heading below. Finally, be sure to check out the Converse x Todd Snyder collection in our latest guide here.

Draper James x Tretorn Sneakers

With spring weather right around the corner, the DJ x Tretorn Nylite Plus Navy Gingham sneakers are a must-have. These beautiful gingham sneakers will add a cheery touch to any outfit and pair nicely with jeans, shorts, dresses, skirts, and more. I love that any age can style this sneaker and it features the classic Tretorn rubber outsole that will help give you traction. It also has a logo on the back of the outsole and the classic Tretorn logo on the sides. This style is priced at $80 and is also available in a matching kids version for $55.

The second style of sneaker is a touch more athletic, and it’s called the DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0. These shoes have a mixture of suede leather details that really elevate the sneaker. It also has a pop of navy coloring throughout and will pair perfectly with denim or loungewear alike. This style is priced at $90 for women.

Matching Apparel and Accessories

Gingham is a classic print that you see a lot of in Reese Witherspoon’s brand. The Natalie Sweatshirt in Gingham matches the Nylite sneakers perfectly and has a lightweight material that’s perfect for spring. It also comes in four color options and is priced at $74. The collection also debuts two beautiful blue gingham dresses in an aline fit and smocked option. Plus, there is a matching mommy and me headband starting at just $28.

