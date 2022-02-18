Anker’s palm-sized 100-inch Android Astro Mini Projector now up to $100 off at $180 shipped

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector for $179.99 shipped after you apply code ASTRO240 at checkout. Regularly up to $280, this is as much as $100 under the going rate and the best price we can find. Our last few deal mentions on this model put it at $200 with today’s offering knocking an additional $20 off. This one brings Android 7.1 and up to 2.5 hours of wireless projector action to the palm of your hand. That means you have direct access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others with screen sizes as large as 100 inches alongside a dedicated Kid Mode with parental controls if needed. That’s on top of HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring connectivity options. More details below.

You’ll find some mini projectors on Amazon right here for less than the model above, but there really aren’t very many from well-known brands that can keep up with the Astro Mini in a palm-sized form-factor for less.

More Anker projector deals:

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the AAXA M7 portable projector, this hit up our coverage of Anker CES reveals. There, you’ll find its new laser projector and much more coming from the brand this year.

More on the Anker Nebula Astro Mini:

The World is Your Cinema:Transform any location, from your bedroom to your backyard and beyond, into your own personal movie theater thanks to Astro’s pocket-sized design.

Endless Entertainment:Enjoy a universe of entertainment in the palm of your hand with Android 7.1. Binge-watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or keep the kids occupied via YouTube Kids and more. Note: For peak performance, please update to the latest firmware.

Watch Without Worry: Eye Guard Tech provides added protection for curious kids who take an interest in Astro’s bright DLP bulb.

