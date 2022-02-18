Tested: Get a full-handed grip on your iPhone 12/13 with the CLCKR MagSafe accessory

We featured the new CLCKR MagSafe Grip when it went up for sale last month, and now it’s time to take a closer look for review. The unique magnetic iPhone 12 and 13 accessory snaps onto the back of your device and offers a sort of full-hand strap to get a better grip on your device while also doubling as a viewing stand. Head below for more details on the CLCKR MagSafe Grip as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

CLCKR MagSafe Grip review

As the name suggests, the CLCKR MagSafe Grip attaches to your compatible iPhone 12 or 13 device via a “strong 3500G magnet.” You can then pop out a sort of full-hand strap that also doubles as a device stand in both horizontal or vertical orientations. When you’re done, the strap/stand latches back into place with a tactile and audible click to sit flat against the magnetic plate it is attached to.

To use simply pop open the CLCKR strap and click it into place transforming it into a stand which can be used in both portrait and landscape modes, perfect for FaceTiming or watching your favorite shows. Pop open the strap again and use it as a grip for when you’re on the move.

Alongside some light “antimicrobial protection,” the whole thing comes on and off with ease to accomodate your wireless charging needs.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Magnetically attaches to MagSafe compatible phone cases

Portrait and landscape stand functions

Hold phone and grip together

Antimicrobial protection

Seamlessly clicks back into place

9to5Toys’ Take

The CLCKR MagSafe Grip is a simple and to-the-point accessory for iPhone 12 and 13 users. It is easy to see how it could take the place of one of those pop-socket-like attachments for folks who need the extra grip. It offers up what, for me, is a much more versatile solution in that it easily accommodates wireless charging and has the ability to lie much more flush with your device when not in use than most of the competition.

I have slightly large hands, it would appear, and can’t quite get all four back fingers through the loop. But some other folks I had test out the feel seemed to be able to squeeze in just fine. Having said that, it worked great with three fingers anyway.

The build material left a little to be desired for me – it is essentially a soft, smooth plastic – but the leather I would prefer would likely skyrocket the asking price well above the $29.99 MSRP. And, while we are on the topic of price, CLCKR just happens to be running a buy one get one 50% off sale on its site you can take advantage of (at the time of writing). So if you jump in now, it can be an even more affordable solution than usual.

The CLCKR MagSafe Grip likely isn’t going to be a game changer for folks that weren’t already using some kind of grip accessory in generations past. But it may very well convince some folks to start and is certainly worth a look for those who have been championing the pop sockets of the world for years. For me personally, the CLCKR MagSafe Grip is a much more user- and pocket-friendly solution than just about all of the other grips.

Just try not to get too addicted to the click sound it makes when popping the strap in and out like I did.

