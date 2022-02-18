At 33% off, this Philips Hue color Bluetooth smart bulb has returned to the Amazon low of $30

-
AmazonSmart HomePhilips Hue
Reg. $45 $30

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $29.99 shipped. While you’d currently pay $45 direct from Philips Hue, today’s offer matches the best price we’ve seen to date at 33% off. Perfect for getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding a current setup, these bulbs are some of our favorites at 9to5Toys. On top of the usual Zigbee support for pairing to the hub for HomeKit control, there’s added Bluetooth for pairing directly to your smartphone, Echo speaker, and more. That’s alongside Color Ambiance illumination at the equivalent of 60W and even HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support. Head below for more.

When we saw this price cut arrive for the first time back in the beginning of January, it seemed like a responce to the recent launch of higher-end smart bulbs from Philips Hue. Now that it all but confirmed to be your typical discount, it’s worth noting again just how good of a value this is compared to the new Medium Lumen offering at the $50 price point, as well as the 100W equivalent model for $60. In either case, the 33% in savings looks to further differentiate the brand’s standard 60W LED bulb with an even more affordable price tag.

While you’ll find all of the other best discounts for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup in our smart home guide, there are some particularly notable offers worth a closer look. A price cut down to $100 makes the Rachio R3e Smart Sprinkler Controller more affordable than ever ahead of spring with a 33% discount attached.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Bulb features:

New to smart lighting? Get started with easy smart lighting with this Hue smart bulbs Just using Bluetooth, without the Hue Hub, you can control up to 10 lights in 1 room. Comfy on the couch? No need to get up to change your lights. Control your lights using the (free) Hue Bluetooth app or with just your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Works with all Echo smart speakers/displays and Google Nest devices, (Hue Hub required for Echo (1st Gen) and Echo Dot (1st Gen)).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup with 3 Phil...
Philips Hue Smart Button HomeKit starter kits include t...
Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set falls t...
Save $12 on a Meross Outdoor Smart Plug 3-Outlet
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charge...
9to5Toys Daily: January 11, 2022 – Save on M1 iPad Pr...
SnapFresh 20V cordless electric leaf blower returns to ...
Eve Room keeps tabs on temps, humidity, and air quality...
Load more...
Show More Comments