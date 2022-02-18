Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to $65 for Presidents’ Day, plus Nest Hub Max at $189

Heading into Presidents’ Day weekend, several retailers are currently offering the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $64.99 shipped including Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Down from $100, this is not only $35 in savings, but also the best price since Black Friday and the first discount in over a month. The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched last year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the the fabric-wrapped form-factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For a more flagship-caliber Assistant experience, we’re also tracking a discount on the Google Nest Hub Max for $189 courtesy of Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Down from $229, this is $40 in savings, the second-best price of the year, and within $20 of the Black Friday price.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review, too.

As far as other upgrades go for your Assistant home, we’re tracking an $80 discount on this Google Nest Wifi mesh system heading into the weekend, as well. Not only are you looking at a 2-node package with 4,400-square feet of coverage, but the main router doubles as an Assistant speaker for further elevating your setup.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

