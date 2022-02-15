Outfit any of Apple’s latest iPads with the Logitech Crayon for $58.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Logitech Crayon for iPad at $58.46 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is the best in months, $5 under Best Buy’s competing discount, and amounts to over $11 in savings. This new grey version of Logitech’s popular Crayon stylus launched last year and arrives with support for all of Apple’s most recent iPads. Ranging from the entry-level 10.2-inch model to higher-end iPad Pro configurations and more, this delivers Apple Pencil features for less. Refueling over a built-in Lightning port, it offers palm rejection features on top of fast-pairing right to your device. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the original model, too.

Though if you’re looking to bring home the real thing, we’re still tracking discounts on both the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils. Courtesy of Amazon, these ongoing price cuts deliver the best discounts since the holiday season and some first-party support that Logitech’s offering can’t quite compete with. Starting at $77 for the original model, the new Apple Pencil 2 with its magnetic charging functionality is down to $111, too.

As far as actual iPad discounts go for pairing with your new stylus, we’re still tracking a notable $50 discount on the new iPad mini 6. Right now, Apple’s latest and most compact iPadOS experience is down to an Amazon all-time low with its 8.3-inch Retina display in tow. Though 11-inch M1 Pro models are also up to $249 off this week, too.

Select objects or take notes on your compatible Apple device with this Logitech Crayon digital pencil. Palm rejection technology ensures you don’t make unwanted marks, while the smart tip lets you draw precise lines. A lightning cable (not included) charges your Logitech Crayon digital pencil for up to 7.5 hours of writing time, and the flat shape prevents accidental rolling off your desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!