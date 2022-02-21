CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool is ready for your EDC at $8 Prime shipped (At least 20% off)

-
AmazonToolsCRKT
20% off $8

Amazon is now offering the CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool for $8.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one has typically fetched between $10 and $11 over the last year, is now within less than $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low in that time frame, and is at the best price we can find. While we have seen it bouncing around in the $9 range over the last month or so, this is at least 20% off the going rate and about $2 (plus shipping) below the price directly from CKRT. Described as a key ring defense tool, it features a “well-balanced handle with a secure grip” as well as a handy Philips screwdriver head on the bottom. More details below.

If you think you would be better off with more full-featured multi-tool, this Samest option comes in at $6 with significantly more fixtures. It certainly doesn’t include the novel key design or the CRKT seal of approval, but might be worth a look otherwise. 

We are also still tracking a series of pocket knives and multi-tools on sale from CKRT and Switch & Wesson, among others. The deals start from $11 Prime shipped and are all neatly listed for you in our previous coverage right here. that’s on top of the KeySmart Max key organizer multi-tool with Tile item tracking at 40% off the going rate as well.

Swing by our tools guide for additional offers. 

More on the CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool:

Former Army officer and martial arts instructor, James Williams is a man who knows the value of a well-designed defense tool. Cleverly disguised as an innocuous key, the ergonomic handle and pointed end come in strong when a situation heats up. This is concealed carry that fits on a keyring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

CRKT

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty ...
KeySmart Max key organizer multi-tool with Tile item tr...
Amazon’s 3-pack of Folding Hex Key Tools now down...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K ...
Milwaukee, DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits now...
Ditch gas this spring with Sun Joe’s 9-inch electric ...
Kobalt’s 80V string trimmer helps take your yard to t...
Protect your AirPods 3 with ESR’s Tough Shock Arm...
Load more...
Show More Comments