Dick’s Sporting Goods new collaboration with professional dancers, Twitch and Allison

Professional dancers Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Allison Holker are collaborating with Dick’s Sporting Goods for an exclusive collection. There are 28 new items throughout this collection for both men and women. The entire line was designed to be all about music, movement, and style with pricing starting at just $12. Dick’s Sporting Goods also offers free delivery on orders of $65 or more. Plus, one percent of all DSG sales benefit Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program, which helps fund youth sports organizations in need across the country. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from the Dick’s Sporting Goods collaboration with Twitch and Allison. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to the Draper James x Tretorn Sneaker collection here.

We’re just so excited about this launch, and it really is something that is made for everybody. The quality is incredible, the value is incredible,” Boss tells PEOPLE. “We got pieces ranging from $12 to $50. You don’t have to break the bank for this incredible quality, and you know it’s also going to a good cause, and you’re going to feel fly, so that’s just a win-win.

Dick’s Sporting Goods x Twitch + Alliston Menswear

The BOSS Terry Crew Sweatshirt is a highlight in the menswear and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or joggers alike. The oversized fit give it a relaxed appeal and lets you move freely. It has a plush interior for added warmth and is a perfect piece to layer during transitioning weather. Better yet, you can choose from two color options and priced at $40.

You can pair this sweatshirt with the BOSS Dyed Jogger Pants for a cohesive look. This style is available in two color options, and it has a tie-waist for a perfect fit. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers.

Women’s apparel

A standout for women is the BOSS Seamless Performance Long Sleeve Shirt that’s priced at $30 and comes in three color options. This top won’t stop you from moving with a seamless design and ultra-stretchable fabric – it’s also sweat-wicking and a body mapped ventilation helps you to stay cool and fresh.

Sets are also on-trend for this season, and the BOSS Oversized Short Sleeve T-Shirt paired with the Performance High Rise Seamless Bike Shorts are a must-have. Both pieces are priced under $30 and are available in three color options– this is also great to layer during spring weather.

