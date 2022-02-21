Milwaukee, DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits now up to $200 off at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $200 off a selection of combo tool kits from a variety of top brands. Across the board, you’ll score free shipping on nearly everything with the option to take advantage of in-store pickup, too. While the Milwaukee discounts definitely headline the sale, there’s also quite a bit of notable markdowns on DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID bundles too. Perfect for outfitting your DIY setup to tackle any upcoming home improvement projects or just get ready for any work that will inevitably arrive, you’ll find a collection of different kits, starter bundles, and more. All highly-rated, you’ll find our top picks down below.

1-Day Home Depot tool sale highlights:

Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (6-Tool) has all the tools you need to tackle a wide range of drilling, driving, cutting and grinding applications. Featuring patented technologies and electronics, an innovative motor design and superior ergonomics, these tools give you the power, weight and performance to tackle whatever you throw at them.

